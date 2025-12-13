Sharks' Shakir Mukhamadullin: Not available Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mukhamadullin (upper body) will sit out Saturday's tilt in Pittsburgh, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.
Mukhamadullin was a healthy scratch for four games before returning to action Thursday in Toronto. The blueliner has one goal, four assists and 16 blocked shots across 15 appearances this season. He could return when the Sharks are back home against Calgary on Tuesday.
More News
-
Sharks' Shakir Mukhamadullin: Considered game-time decision•
-
Sharks' Shakir Mukhamadullin: Scores opening goal Sunday•
-
Sharks' Shakir Mukhamadullin: Returns to action Thursday•
-
Sharks' Shakir Mukhamadullin: Classified as day-to-day•
-
Sharks' Shakir Mukhamadullin: Lands on IR•
-
Sharks' Shakir Mukhamadullin: Questionable for road trip•