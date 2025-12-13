default-cbs-image
Mukhamadullin (upper body) will sit out Saturday's tilt in Pittsburgh, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Mukhamadullin was a healthy scratch for four games before returning to action Thursday in Toronto. The blueliner has one goal, four assists and 16 blocked shots across 15 appearances this season. He could return when the Sharks are back home against Calgary on Tuesday.

