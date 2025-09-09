Sharks' Shakir Mukhamadullin: On ice Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mukhamadullin (shoulder) skated during Monday's informal session, according to Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.
Mukhamadullin had a procedure on his shoulder in April and is expected to be at full strength when San Jose's season opens versus the Golden Knights on Oct. 9. The 2020 first-round selection should be a lineup fixture on the blue line this season, with a chance to work his way into a larger role if any of the Sharks' veterans struggle or are dealt before the trade deadline in March.
