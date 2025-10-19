Mukhamadullin (upper body) is not guaranteed to be on the Sharks' road trip, which starts Tuesday versus the Islanders, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Mukhamadullin will miss his second straight game Saturday, but his status beyond that is murky. If he doesn't join the road trip, he could be out of the lineup for an additional four contests. Even when healthy, he's not guaranteed to play.