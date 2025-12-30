Sharks' Shakir Mukhamadullin: Questionable for Wednesday's game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mukhamadullin (lower body) is questionable for Wednesday's meeting with the Wild, per Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.
Mukhamadullin was seemingly injured during Monday's 5-4 win over the Ducks, though it's unclear when exactly he was hurt. If the 23-year-old isn't available for Wednesday's game, Nick Leddy will draw back into the lineup.
