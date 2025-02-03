Mukhamadullin was promoted from AHL San Jose on Monday.

Mukhamadullin figures to serve primarily as a depth option for the Sharks after Cody Ceci was traded to Dallas. Still, the 23-year-old Mukhamadullin could challenge Jack Thompson for a spot in the lineup. In his 10 NHL appearances, Mukhamadullin managed just one goal, 10 shots and seven hits while averaging 15:24 of ice time.