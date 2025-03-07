Mukhamadullin was recalled by the Sharks on Friday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Mukhamadullin was assigned to the minor-league club earlier Friday as a paper move to make him eligible for the AHL playoffs, but he'll rejoin the Sharks ahead of Saturday's home game against the Islanders. The 23-year-old has made 20 appearances for the Sharks this year, logging a goal, five assists, 26 blocked shots and 17 hits while averaging 16:18 of ice time.