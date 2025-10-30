Sharks' Shakir Mukhamadullin: Returns to action Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mukhamadullin (upper body) was activated from injured reserve and will return to the lineup Thursday against New Jersey, per Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News.
Mukhamadullin played Opening Night and has missed the last nine games with the injury. He managed a pair of assists against Vegas in his only game, seeing just 12:45 of ice time. Look for Vincent Desharnais to come out of the lineup for Mukhamadullin.
More News
-
Sharks' Shakir Mukhamadullin: Classified as day-to-day•
-
Sharks' Shakir Mukhamadullin: Lands on IR•
-
Sharks' Shakir Mukhamadullin: Questionable for road trip•
-
Sharks' Shakir Mukhamadullin: Likely out through weekend•
-
Sharks' Shakir Mukhamadullin: Bags two apples in overtime loss•
-
Sharks' Shakir Mukhamadullin: On ice Monday•