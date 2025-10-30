Mukhamadullin (upper body) was activated from injured reserve and will return to the lineup Thursday against New Jersey, per Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News.

Mukhamadullin played Opening Night and has missed the last nine games with the injury. He managed a pair of assists against Vegas in his only game, seeing just 12:45 of ice time. Look for Vincent Desharnais to come out of the lineup for Mukhamadullin.