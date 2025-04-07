Mukhamadullin (upper body) has been ruled out for the remainder of the season, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports Monday.

Mukhamadullin sustained an upper-body injury against the Ducks on Tuesday, and he won't be able to return to game action to close out the season. He's also been ruled out for the AHL playoffs, so he'll shift his focus toward recovering ahead of the 2025-26 campaign. Mukhamadullin made 30 appearances for the Sharks this year, recording two goals, seven assists, 51 blocked shots and 25 hits while averaging 18:04 of ice time.