Mukhamadullin scored a goal on two shots and blocked four shots in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Bruins.

Mukhamadullin ended a five-game point drought with the tally, though he's also been scratched three times in that span. The 23-year-old defenseman probably won't be an everyday player as long as the Sharks continue to have a crowded blue line. He's at one goal, five points, 10 shots on net, 14 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating across 11 appearances this season.