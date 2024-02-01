Mukhamadullin was reassigned to AHL San Jose on Thursday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

The Sharks don't play again until Feb. 14, so it's no surprise that Mukhamadullin was sent down. He will play in the AHL All-Star game Feb. 5 and get in four AHL games before he will be recalled by the Sharks. Mukhamadullin picked up his first career NHL point in three games Wednesday, as he had a power play assist on Anthony Duclair's first period goal. Mukhamadullin is already a top-four defenseman with the Sharks and will eventually play on the top unit, as well as seeing first power-play time.