Mukhamadullin (upper body) will be removed from injured reserve ahead of his return to the lineup against Calgary on Saturday, per Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.

After missing the last 11 games, Mukhamadullin will replace Timothy Liljegren in Saturday's lineup against the Flames. The 24-year-old Mukhamadullin has registered two goals, four assists, 18 shots on net, 27 blocked shots and 11 hits in 23 appearances this season.