Mukhamadullin (upper body) is expected to suit up against the Flames on Tuesday, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Mukhamadullin has played in just one of the Sharks' last six outings, in part due to his upper-body injury, but looks poised to link up with Vincent Iorio on the third pairing. Even when he has played, the 23-year-old blueliner has offered minimal fantasy upside, generating one goal and four helpers in 15 appearances this year.