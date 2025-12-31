Sharks' Shakir Mukhamadullin: Set to play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mukhamadullin (lower body) is expected to play against Minnesota on Wednesday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Mukhamadullin sat out Tuesday's practice, but he won't miss game action due to the injury. He has collected two goals, six points, 16 shots on net, 21 blocked shots and 10 hits in 21 appearances this season.
