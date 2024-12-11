Mukhamadullin was recalled from AHL San Jose on Tuesday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Jack Thompson moved to the minors in a corresponding move. The defense swap was a late surprise on the roster report before Tuesday's game versus Carolina. Mukhamadullin will be a healthy scratch in the contest. He has six assists in 14 AHL appearances this season.
