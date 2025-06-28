Wang was the 33rd overall pick by San Jose in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Wang is hands down one of the more intriguing players in the entire draft. Originally born in China, Wang eventually moved to Canada and finished this season with OHL Oshawa. He played a limited role, and his offensive numbers (two assists in 32 games) reflect that. Wang is a long-term project. He's also 6-foot-6 and extremely mobile for a kid his size. He still needs to learn the finer points of the game, but his combination of size and speed makes him a fascinating player to watch. Wang, who won't turn 18 until late July, will be moving to Boston University in the fall.