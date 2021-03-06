site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Sharks' Stefan Noesen: Ascends to taxi squad
Noesen was promoted to the taxi squad Friday, per CBS Sports.
At best, Noesen is a rotational bottom-six player for the Sharks this year.
