Noesen potted a pair of goals and dished six hits in Monday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.

Noesen scored for the first time since Dec. 21, and decided it was fun enough to do it again. The 26-year-old has been limited to four tallies on 26 shots through 21 appearances between the Sharks and Penguins this season. He's added 44 hits and a minus-4 rating, and an inconsistent role will likely keep fantasy owners away.