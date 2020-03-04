Sharks' Stefan Noesen: One of each in win
Noesen scored a goal, dished an assist and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.
Noesen and linemate Antti Suomela each assisted on each other's goals in the contest. The two-point effort snapped an eight-game dry spell for Noesen, who now has eight points, 63 hits and 61 shots on goal through 36 games between the Sharks and Penguins. A fourth-liner, the 27-year-old winger probably won't produce enough to help fantasy owners.
More News
-
Sharks' Stefan Noesen: Nets eventual game-winner•
-
Sharks' Stefan Noesen: Doubles season goal total•
-
Sharks' Stefan Noesen: Tallies in Sharks debut•
-
Sharks' Stefan Noesen: Snatched off waivers•
-
Penguins' Stefan Noesen: Designated for waivers•
-
Penguins' Stefan Noesen: Scores in Pittsburgh debut•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.