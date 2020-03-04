Noesen scored a goal, dished an assist and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Noesen and linemate Antti Suomela each assisted on each other's goals in the contest. The two-point effort snapped an eight-game dry spell for Noesen, who now has eight points, 63 hits and 61 shots on goal through 36 games between the Sharks and Penguins. A fourth-liner, the 27-year-old winger probably won't produce enough to help fantasy owners.