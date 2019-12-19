Noesen was claimed off waiver by San Jose from Pittsburgh on Thursday, Sportsnets' Chris Johnston reports.

Noesen started the year with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on a minor-league contract and then was signed by Pittsburgh in December to a two-way deal. The center played six games for the Penguins in which he tallied one goal, eight shots and 10 hits. With Noesen joining the club, the Sharks will likely only recall one of Dylan Gambrell or Noah Gregor, who were sent down to the minors for cap reasons Wednesday.