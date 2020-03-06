Play

Noesen deposited a power-play goal on four shots and added three hits in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Wild.

Noesen picked up his third point in two games, and also his first career power-play point. The 27-year-old winger is up to nine points, 66 hits and 65 shots on net in 37 contests this year, mostly in a fourth-line role.

