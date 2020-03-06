Sharks' Stefan Noesen: Strikes on power play
Noesen deposited a power-play goal on four shots and added three hits in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Wild.
Noesen picked up his third point in two games, and also his first career power-play point. The 27-year-old winger is up to nine points, 66 hits and 65 shots on net in 37 contests this year, mostly in a fourth-line role.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.