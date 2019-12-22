Sharks' Stefan Noesen: Tallies in Sharks debut
Noesen scored a goal on two shots and dished two hits in 10:16 during Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Blues.
Both of Noesen's goals this year have come against the Blues, and both happened in his debut with a new team. He's added 12 hits and 10 shots on goal in seven appearances between the Penguins and Sharks. Noesen is only three years removed from a 27-point campaign, but the 26-year-old would need a consistent role in the lineup to approach those numbers again.
