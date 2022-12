Lorentz scored a goal on four shots and added three hits in Friday's 6-1 win over the Ducks.

Lorentz missed one game due to an illness, but he was able to score an insurance marker in his return. The 26-year-old had gone 11 contests without a point prior to missing Wednesday's game. He's up to three goals, three assists, 41 shots on net, 46 hits and a minus-7 rating through 28 appearances, primarily as a fourth-liner.