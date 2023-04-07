Lorentz scored a goal on four shots and added five hits in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Lorentz quickly cut the deficit to 4-2 after Mikko Rantanen completed his hat trick in the second period. The goal was Lorentz's first point in his last five games. The 26-year-old forward has taken on some more responsibility lately, though he remains in a bottom-six role. For the season, he has career highs in goals (nine) and points (17) with 105 shots on net, 125 hits and a minus-14 rating through 76 appearances.