Lorentz scored a goal and added four hits in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Flyers.

Lorentz ended a three-game point drought with his first tally of the year. The 26-year-old opened the season in a middle-six role, but he was on the fourth line Sunday amid his scoring slump. He has three points, 11 shots on net, 11 hits, five blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through eight contests. Lorentz is unlikely to be put in a position to post significant offense, so he's mostly a non-factor in fantasy.