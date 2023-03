Lorentz scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Lorentz tied the game at 2-2 with his second-period tally. The goal snapped a six-game point drought for the 26-year-old center. He's up to eight goals, matching his career high from a year ago. Lorentz also has 15 points, 90 shots on net, 106 hits and a minus-13 rating through 69 appearances in a fourth-line role.