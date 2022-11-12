Lorentz logged an assist and two hits in Friday's 5-4 win over the Kraken.

Lorentz sat out the last game as a healthy scratch amid a six-game point drought. It looks like he got the message that was sent, as he helped out on an Evgeny Svechnikov goal in the first period Friday. Lorentz has one tally, three assists, 24 shots on net, 25 hits and a minus-2 rating while playing mainly in a fourth-line role this season. That production won't generate much fantasy interest, but it appears he's going to be in the lineup more often than not.