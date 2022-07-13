Lorentz was sent to San Jose from Carolina along with Eetu Makiniemi and a conditional 2023 third-round pick in a swap for Brent Burns and Lane Pederson on Wednesday, Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic reports.

Lorentz put together a solid sophomore campaign for the Hurricanes this season, setting new personal bests in games (67), goals (eight) and points (13). Not exactly an offensive dynamo, the 26-year-old Ontario native figures to slot into a bottom-six role but could push for an increased role on the rebuilding Sharks.