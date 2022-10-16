Lorentz produced an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Blackhawks.
Lorentz led all Sharks forwards with 17:51 of ice time. He also earned his second assist of the year on an Erik Karlsson tally. Lorentz came over from the Hurricanes in a trade at the start of free agency. He's added seven shots, six hits and four blocked shots while playing in a top-six role, though he may just be a placeholder until Alexander Barabanov (lower body) returns.
More News
-
Sharks' Steven Lorentz: Re-signs with San Jose•
-
Sharks' Steven Lorentz: Headed out West•
-
Hurricanes' Steven Lorentz: Racks up penalty minutes•
-
Hurricanes' Steven Lorentz: Rare goal in Saturday's win•
-
Hurricanes' Steven Lorentz: Logs assist Monday•
-
Hurricanes' Steven Lorentz: Enjoying scoring run•