Lorentz produced an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Blackhawks.

Lorentz led all Sharks forwards with 17:51 of ice time. He also earned his second assist of the year on an Erik Karlsson tally. Lorentz came over from the Hurricanes in a trade at the start of free agency. He's added seven shots, six hits and four blocked shots while playing in a top-six role, though he may just be a placeholder until Alexander Barabanov (lower body) returns.