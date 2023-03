Lorentz scored a shorthanded goal on two shots and added two hits in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Blues.

Lorentz's last two points, one goal and one assist, have been of the shorthanded variety. He brought the Sharks within a goal in the third period, but they didn't pull even. The 26-year-old forward is up to six tallies, 13 points (matching his career high), 77 shots on net, 94 hits, 28 blocked shots and a minus-11 rating through 60 outings this season.