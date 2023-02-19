Lorentz produced an assist in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Sabres.

Lorentz snapped a five-game point drought by helping out on an Evgeny Svechnikov tally in the first period. It's been 11 games since Lorentz last scored a goal, and playing in a fourth-line role doesn't afford him a ton of good scoring chances. The 26-year-old is at five tallies, six helpers, 70 shots on net, 87 hits and a minus-11 rating through 55 outings.