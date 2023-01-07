Lorentz scored a goal on two shots, blocked two shots and added four PIM in Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Lorentz entered Friday on a nine-game point drought since his last goal, which also came against the Ducks on Dec. 9. The 26-year-old is up to four tallies, three helpers, 51 shots on net, 58 hits, 12 PIM and a minus-8 rating through 38 contests. He's played regularly in a fourth-line role this season, but he hasn't produced enough in any area to be particularly helpful for fantasy managers.