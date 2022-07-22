Lorentz signed a two-year contract extension with the Sharks on Friday.
Lorentz drew into 67 games with Carolina last season, picking up eight goals and 13 points while averaging 10:53 of ice time per contest. The 26-year-old forward will likely put up similar numbers while skating in a bottom-six role with San Jose in 2022-23.
More News
-
Sharks' Steven Lorentz: Headed out West•
-
Hurricanes' Steven Lorentz: Racks up penalty minutes•
-
Hurricanes' Steven Lorentz: Rare goal in Saturday's win•
-
Hurricanes' Steven Lorentz: Logs assist Monday•
-
Hurricanes' Steven Lorentz: Enjoying scoring run•
-
Hurricanes' Steven Lorentz: Dishes pair of assists•