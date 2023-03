Lorentz scored a goal in the Sharks' 3-2 overtime victory over Winnipeg on Monday.

Lorentz has two goals over his last three games, bringing him up to seven markers and a career-high 14 points in 62 contests this season. However, he was on a 15-game goal-scoring drought from Jan. 21-Feb. 28 and registered only four assists over that span. Lorentz entered Monday's action averaging just 11:25 of ice time, and he's unlikely to be a regular offensive contributor unless his role expands.