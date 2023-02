Lorentz notched a shorthanded assist and two hits in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Predators.

Lorentz fed Nico Sturm for the Sharks' first goal. The helper was Lorentz's first special-teams point in his three-year NHL career. The 26-year-old is on a similar pace to last season with five goals, seven helpers, 70 shots on net, 90 hits and a minus-10 rating through 57 appearances while filling a bottom-six role in his first year with the Sharks.