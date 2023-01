Lorentz scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Stars.

Lorentz has two goals over eight appearances in January, doubling his point total from December. The 26-year-old's tally midway through Wednesday's game sparked a run of five unanswered goals from the Sharks in their impressive comeback win. Lorentz has five tallies, three assists, 58 shots on net, 70 hits and a minus-10 rating through 44 contests in a fourth-line role this season.