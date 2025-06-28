Mutryn was the 95th overall pick by San Jose in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Mutryn split last season between Chicago of the USHL, where he played well (17 goals, 30 points in 47 games), and the US NTDP, where he was quiet (2 goals, 4 points in 17 games). Mutryn has the ability to play both center and wing and is known for his compete level. At 6-foot-1, 210 pounds, he's very hard to knock off the puck. His offensive skills are average, but Mutryn is willing to go to the difficult areas of the ice to make a play. A native of Norwell, Massachusetts, Mutryn is a 2026-27 commit to Boston College.