Mutryn scored twice and added an assist in QMJHL Moncton's 6-1 win over Cape Breton on Thursday.

Mutryn has opened December with seven points over four games. He has logged at least three points in five contests this season. Overall, the Sharks prospect has 14 goals, 31 points, 80 shots on net and a plus-18 rating over 25 appearances for the Wildcats.