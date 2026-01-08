Sharks' Teddy Mutryn: Earns three points Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mutryn scored a goal and added two assists in QMJHL Moncton's 7-0 win over Gatineau on Wednesday.
Mutryn had 14 points over 10 outings in December, including five multi-point efforts, and he's already earned another multi-pointer early in January. The Sharks prospect is up to 18 goals and 41 points through 33 appearances this season. He's in a position to succeed as Moncton and Chicoutimi battle for the top of the QMJHL standings.
