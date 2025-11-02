Mutryn scored a goal and added an assist in QMJHL Moncton's 4-2 win over Saint John on Sunday.

Mutryn is up to three goals and eight points over nine appearances this season. The 18-year-old center has a pair of multi-point efforts to his name. Mutryn, a Sharks prospect, is playing one year of major junior hockey before heading off to Boston College in 2026-27, and so far, it looks like he's made a good choice to develop his game.