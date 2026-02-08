Mutryn scored a goal and added three assists in QMJHL Moncton's 10-4 win over Charlottetown on Saturday.

Mutryn has started February with three goals and four assists over three games. That's just two points less than he had over 10 outings in January. For the season, the Sharks prospect is at 24 goals, 30 helpers and a plus-21 rating over 44 appearances. Mutryn's QMJHL dominance is likely to be a one-season special, as he is committed to Boston College for 2026-27.