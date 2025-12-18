Mutryn scored twice in QMJHL Moncton's 6-3 win over Newfoundland on Wednesday.

Mutryn has a trio of two-goal games in December, earning six goals and three assists over six outings this month. The Sharks prospect is up to 33 points (16 goals, 17 helpers) through 27 outings overall. He's proven himself in the QMJHL and should be ready for the extra challenge of the NCAA when he makes the jump to Boston College next year.