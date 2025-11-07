Mutryn scored a goal and added two assists in QMJHL Moncton's 6-1 win over Blainville-Boisbriand on Thursday.

Mutryn has picked up the pace with three multi-point efforts over his last four games. The 18-year-old forward is now at four goals and 11 points through 10 contests. The Massachusetts native should continue to get more comfortable as the QMJHL season progresses before leaving for the NCAA with Boston College next year.