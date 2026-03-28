Mutryn scored a goal and added two assists in QMJHL Moncton's 5-1 win in Game 1 over Saint John on Friday.

Mutryn concluded the regular season with 31 goals and 37 helpers over 54 appearances. He had 10 points over eight outings in March for a decent finish to the regular season. Mutryn is a big part of Moncton's offense and will look to end his tenure with the junior club on a high note before going to Boston College in 2026-27.