Mutryn scored twice and added two assists in QMJHL Moncton's 8-1 win over Val-d'Or in Game 1 on Friday.

Mutryn has three multi-point efforts over five playoff contests so far. He's racked up four goals, six assists and a plus-12 rating this postseason, following a 31-goal, 68-point effort in 54 regular-season outings. Mutryn is on a good team for a deep playoff run, which should keep the Sharks prospect playing for a few more weeks.