Bordeleau logged an assist in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Wild.

Bordeleau didn't have to wait long in his NHL debut to get on the scoresheet, as he set up Rudolfs Balcers' goal just 9:38 into the game. The 20-year-old Bordeleau will likely remain in a middle-six role with power-play time to close out the year as the Sharks evaluate what they have in their second-round pick from 2020.