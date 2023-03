Bordeleau notched an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Golden Knights.

Bordeleau hadn't been on the NHL roster since the Global Series games in Prague. He got a top-six look Thursday, logging 16:09 of ice time and helping out on a Mario Ferraro tally in the first period. Injuries have decimated the Sharks' wing depth, so Bordeleau could stick with the big club through the end of the season if they don't get any players back.