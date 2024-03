Bordeleau will be in the lineup Thursday against the Islanders, per Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News.

Bordeleau has played six games with the big club this year, recording one goal and one assist. The 22-year-old has also notched 11 goals and 14 assists through 35 games in the AHL. The second-round pick will be on the third line with Nico Sturm and Justin Bailey versus the Isles.