Bordeleau produced an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Bordeleau set up Rudolfs Balcers for a goal in the second straight game to open the former's career. The 20-year-old Bordeleau has looked solid as the third-line center, though he hasn't added much beyond the pair of assists in his first two games. He should continue to see regular playing time to finish the season.