Bordeleau scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Avalanche.

Bordeleau scored at 8:42 of the first period, and that was the only goal in the game for nearly 50 minutes. It was his first NHL tally, which came in his 18th contest. The 21-year-old has a minus-1 rating, three shots and two PIM through two games. He was listed on the second line but saw just 12:36 of ice time Saturday. Bordeleau could grow into a larger role while Logan Couture (lower body) and Mikael Granlund (lower body) are out.