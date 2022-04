Bordeleau notched an assist, two shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Bordeleau set up the second of Noah Gregor's goals in the first period. The 20-year-old Bordeleau doesn't look out of place at the NHL level -- he has five helpers, 11 shots on net and a minus-1 rating in his first seven games. The forward will likely be on track for a middle-six role next season.